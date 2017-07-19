Via Daily Caller:

The Denver City Council introduced a measure Wednesday that would essentially prohibit city officials from voluntarily cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

While most of its provisions simply codify existing municipal guidance, the four-point proposal does include one new policy: Going forward, the Denver Sheriff Department would no longer be allowed to notify immigration agents when an inmate wanted on an immigration detainer is about to be released from jail, the Denver Post reported.

The city already refuses to hold criminal aliens past their jail sentences for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but the proposed law would take that policy a step further by preventing police from giving immigration agents advance warning that a subject is about to go free.

The two City Council members who introduced the so-called Public Safety Enforcement Priorities Act said Denver should not be helping ICE enforce federal immigration law.

“Their job is to follow up on it as to how they see fit,” Councilwoman Robin Kniech said during a committee meeting. “The notification piece crosses that line. It gets us involved in helping.”