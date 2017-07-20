Hmm…

Via Washington Examiner:

Etiquette question … is it tacky to give someone a birthday gift paid for by campaign donations, rather than your own vast personal wealth? I ask only because it looks like Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., used money donated to his campaign to buy Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., a present from Tiffany for her 50th birthday last year.

That’s considered regifting, right?

The New York Post reported on Thursday that campaign records filed by Cuomo listed an “unspecified gift” purchased for $212. When pressed by the New York Post to explain the charge, Executive Director Basil Smikle revealed the money was used on a Tiffany pen given to Gillibrand for her birthday.

Smikle maintains the purchase was fully compliant with campaign laws which specify, according to the New York Post, that funds must be used for “a political campaign or the holding of a public office or party position.”

