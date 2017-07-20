This is Communism. Nothing at all like uninformed socialist millenials might imagine.

Via Daily Caller:

The Chinese government banned religion for all members of the Communist Party of China, and threatened to punish those who show any support for religion.

Every one of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) nearly 90 million members must not only disavow any personal religious beliefs, but must also refuse to support religious activities for any reason, even for the benefit of China, according to a mandate released July 16.

“Party members should be firm Marxist atheists, obey Party rules and stick to the Party’s faith … they are not allowed to seek value and belief in religion,” the mandate stated, according to Global Times.

