If this is the best they can think of, Trump will be a 5-term president.

Via Mercury News:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s tour of the United States has fueled speculation that the tech titan could run for president in 2020.

The 33-year-old, though, has said before that he doesn’t have plans to run for political office.

But how would Zuckerberg fare if he did go head to head with Donald Trump in the 2020 election?

A survey released this week by a Democratic polling firm shows it would be a tight race. Public Policy Polling surveyed 836 registered voters from July 14-17. The poll has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

About 40 percent of registered voters said they would vote for Zuckerberg while another 40 percent said they would vote for Trump. About 20 percent of respondents said they were not sure who they would vote for in the hypothetical matchup.

And voters had mixed feelings about Zuckerberg.

