Not only is this really stupid but shooting at the engine block could’ve had rounds ricochet back and kill him (or the guy recording the video).

Via Daily Caller:

A Florida man is going to have to answer some questions from the police after he blew away the tires of an AT&T truck parked in front of his house Wednesday night.

Retired Miami-Dade firefighter Jorge Jove was upset that the AT&T trucks were parked in front of his house, so he got out his shiny revolver and shot out the tires and engine, according to local news outlet WSVN. He was taken into police custody following the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

The video is absolutely amazing.

