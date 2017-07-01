He even paid a homeless man who lives in the park to help him for a couple of hours. Doesn’t government suck?

Via FreeBeacon:

The city of Toronto estimated that it would cost $65,000 to build stairs for a local park, but one resident took it upon himself to build the stairs—and only spent $550.

The city has now threatened to tear down the stairs, CTV News reports.

Retired mechanic Adi Astl decided to build stairs that lead to a community garden in Tom Riley Park, in Etobicoke, Ontario after several neighbors fell and hurt themselves trying to walk on the steep path. Some of Astl’s neighbors chipped in for the cost of the project, which ended up being $550.

The city, meanwhile, had estimated that it would cost $65,000 to $150,000 to install the stairs in the park.

The exorbitant cost of the city’s estimate had Astl believe that the city was talking about building an escalator.

