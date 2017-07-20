And this is what people who voted for him see and wanted, a fundamental transformation of the fundamental transformation…

Via Free Beacon:

The Trump administration has stopped over 800 regulations proposed under former president Barack Obama, according to a new White House report.

Reuters reported Thursday:

The White House said Thursday it had withdrawn or removed from active consideration more than 800 proposed regulations that were never finalized during the Obama administration as it works to shrink the federal government’s regulatory footprint.

In a report, the Trump administration said it had withdrawn 469 planned regulatory actions that had been part of the Obama administration’s regulatory agenda published last fall. Officials also reconsidered 391 active regulatory proceedings actions by reclassifying them as long-term or inactive “allowing for further careful review,” the White House said.

