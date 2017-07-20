How does a budget proposal ‘stir up violence,’ Nan? Budget proposals are the most boring speech ever.

What you mean is that leftists can’t control themselves and they become violent, but you want to blame the budget proposal.

Via Free Beacon:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said on Wednesday that the Republicans' budget proposal has the potential to cause violence by putting money into the military instead of social welfare. The former speaker of the House made her comments Wednesday at a rally for the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), in a clip posted by the NTK Network. She said that her Republican counterparts were not concerned with security in their approach to the federal budget. "This is supposed to be a budget that prevents the spread of violence," Pelosi said. "Instead, it stirs it up." She strongly supported more money for health care and education, as opposed to the military. AFT is a teachers' union that annually donates millions to Democrats, and it has strongly opposed President Donald Trump's administration.




