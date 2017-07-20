And of course the Democrats paid to have the dossier created by Fusion GPS. And the FBI supposedly was willing to offer $50,000 to get it at one point. Why is there no investigation of that?

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump accused former FBI director James Comey of trying to use an infamous dossier as leverage against him.

In a New York Times interview published Wednesday, Trump recalled Comey first telling him about the dossier, which contained allegations about indecent behavior supposedly performed by Trump while visiting Moscow.

Trump explained that two weeks before his inauguration, Comey pulled him aside after an intelligence briefing at Trump Tower and informed him about the dossier.

Trump believes now that Comey sharing the document with him was meant as an implicit threat.

Keep reading…