Good grief.

Via Daily Wire:

The AP Stylebook rejects the principle of marriage, lecturing reporters to not call the children of unmarried parents “illegitimate,” and to always avoid referring to a homosexual “preference” or “lifestyle.”

Labels have power. In the abortion debate, there are the preferred labels, “pro-life” and “pro-choice.” But when it comes to killing unborn children, AP insists you should not use the term “pro-life.” It instructs reporters to say “anti-abortion,” in keeping with the constant desire to define conservatives in the negative — anti-tax, anti-immigrant and so on. And the other side? The stylebook has that covered: It is “pro-abortion rights.” […]

Years ago, we were told to stop using the phrase “illegal alien.” They’re “immigrants,” we were instructed. Bizarrely, AP is now discouraging the plain words “migrant” or “refugee” as Syrians flee to Europe. Instead, the experts tell reporters to call them (and we’re not making this up) “people struggling to enter Europe.” We might struggle with our luggage when arriving at the airport in Venice, Italy. Does that make us “refugees”?