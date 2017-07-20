Trump, Obama and Clinton all sent him good wishes.

Via Fox News:

U.S. Sen. John McCain, who has been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor, told Sen. Lindsey Graham over the phone Wednesday that he’s “been through worse,” and then went on to discuss health care and other policy issues.

McCain talked about the long road ahead regarding treatments, but said that he’s been though wars. Graham said McCain– who is resting at his home in Arizona– sounded resolved and determined.

“The disease has never had a more worthy opponent,” Graham said.

McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for more than five years. Injuries from being tortured left the longtime Arizona senator unable to lift his arms above his head.

