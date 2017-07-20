CNN to finally hear from some of the people.

Via Washington Examiner:

Two conservative groups plan to protest at CNN headquarters in Atlanta.

The Media Equality Group plan to protest at noon Saturday, according to a press release. Main Street Patriots, a group aligned with the Tea Party, will join the demonstration.

“CNN has shown an obsessive focus with conspiracy theories that have been debunked and stories based on discredited sources,” the press release said.

CNN has regularly reported on the ongoing Russia probes embroiling the Trump White House, as well as other controversies in the administration.

Keep reading…