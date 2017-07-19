Bill Nye, the non-science guy, is just a sick media whore. Yes, he’s hoping the sensible, non-indoctrinated die out.

Via Washington Examiner:

Bill Nye specifically targeted the elderly this week as he spoke out against climate change deniers, saying that climate science will start to advance when old people start to “age out,” according to a report.

The “Science Guy” said that generationally, the majority of climate change deniers are older.

“Climate change deniers, by way of example, are older. It’s generational,” Nye told the Los Angeles Times. Nye said that he is calling them out with “due respect,” acknowledging that he is “now one of them.”

