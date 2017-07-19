Why isn’t the worry about how Australia is feeling that one of their citizens was killed? Why are they even positing that there would be a backlash against Somali Muslims?

Via Daily Caller:

The Washington Post featured a sympathetic article on the Minneapolis, Minn. police officer who shot an Australian woman last weekend, a marked shift from their coverage on former officer Jeronimo Yanez.

The Tuesday article focuses on the Somali community fearing retribution because a Somali officer, Mohamed Noor, reportedly fatally shot a white Australian woman. The piece also emphasizes the praise that Noor has received from his community and superiors.

Noor fatally shot Justine Damond, an engaged woman, after she called the police about a sexual assault happening near her house. The Medical Examiner’s office described the fatal shooting as a homicide.

For an outlet concerned with police brutality, WaPo starts off describing a party being thrown for Officer Noor, followed by how his presence on the force made his community proud of him.

