She’s tripping dangerously into slander territory. And this from someone who was at one point named to the list of “Most Corrupt” in Congress.

Via Free Beacon:

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) said that President Donald Trump should have been convicted of a crime “numerous times” in an interview published Wednesday.

Waters is one of Trump’s fiercest critics on Capitol Hill and has repeatedly declared he should be impeached. In an interview with New York Times Magazine writer Ana Marie Cox, Waters responded to a question about the House Ethics Committee’s investigation of her in 2012 for improperly intervening on behalf of a bank her husband had a financial stake in.

“Do you think it’s odd that [Republicans] did that to you but won’t go after President Trump?” Cox asked.

“I was completely exonerated,” Waters said. “There have been numerous times when Trump should have been convicted of a crime. If Robert Mueller does the investigation that I think he’s going to do, I think he will connect the dots. I think that they’re going to find not only conflict of interest but also obstruction of justice. I think he’s in for new possibilities of either being charged criminally or, as I think, impeached.”

