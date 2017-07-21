Unaccompanied minors.

Via Breaking911:

17 members and associates of La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13, have been charged with racketeering, 12 murders, attempted murders, assaults, obstruction of justice, arson, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and related firearms and conspiracy charges relating to the gang’s activities on Long Island, New York. The 59-count, third superseding indictment was unsealed on July 13, in federal court in Central Islip, New York, and includes charges relating to the April 11, murder of four young men in a Central Islip, New York park.

Among the counts added in the third superseding indictment are charges against: (1) Alexis Hernandez, 20, of Central Islip, New York; Santos Leonel Ortiz-Flores, 19, of Central Islip, New York; and Omar Antonio Villalta, 22, of Central Islip, New York and Charlottesville, Virginia, in connection with the April 11, murders of Justin Llivicura, Michael Lopez, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos in Central Islip; (2) Mario Aguilar-Lopez, 18, of Brentwood, New York; Enrique Portillo, 20, of Central Islip, New York; Alexi Saenz, 22, of Brentwood, New York; Jairo Saenz, 20, of Brentwood, New York; and Jose Suarez, 23, of Central Islip, New York, in connection with the January 30, murder of Esteban Alvarado-Bonilla, a suspected rival gang member, and assault of an innocent bystander at El Campesino Deli in Central Islip; and (3) Jeffrey Amador, 21, of Brentwood, New York; and Ronald Catalan, 26, of Brentwood, New York, in connection with the Oct. 21, 2015 attempted murder of two suspected rival gang members.

As detailed in the third superseding indictment and the government’s detention letter filed on July 13, Hernandez, Ortiz-Flores and Villalta have been charged with the April 11, murders of Llivicura, Lopez, Tigre and Villalobos. According to the allegations in the government’s detention letter, on the evening of the murders, two female associates of MS-13 lured five young men, including the four victims, to a community park in Central Islip at the direction of MS-13 members who believed the victims to be members of a rival gang. More than a dozen MS-13 members and associates, including Hernandez, Ortiz-Flores and Villalta, met in a heavily wooded area behind the park where they discussed the plan to kill the victims, distributed weapons and waited for word from the females that they had arrived.

According to the allegations in the government’s detention letter, when the female MS-13 associates arrived at the park, they led the victims to a wooded area and notified MS-13 members of their location by text message. Hernandez, Ortiz-Flores, Villalta and the other MS-13 members approached and surrounded the victims, and attacked and killed Llivicura, Lopez, Tigre and Villalobos using machetes, knives and wooden clubs. The fifth victim escaped. According to the allegations in the detention letter, the MS-13 members and associates dragged the victims’ bodies a short distance to a more secluded spot and fled the scene. The victims’ bodies were discovered the following evening, on April 12.

Keep reading…