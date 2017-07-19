Normally, everyone would recognize this as wrong, but Democrats are too invested in using Comey to get Trump, so they’re just skipping right over this.

Via Fox News:

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, made clear he would not approve leaks like ex-FBI Director James Comey’s release of personal notes on discussions with President Trump.

Rosenstein discussed the Comey controversy and the overall Russia probe led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller during the extensive interview, set to air Wednesday evening on Fox News’ “The Story.”

And he had tough words when asked about Comey’s recent admission that he used a friend at Columbia University to get a memo he penned on a discussion with Trump leaked to The New York Times.

