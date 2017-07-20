Release photos from the surveillance tapes.

Via SF Gate:

A pack of 10 thieves followed a man and robbed him on a Muni bus on Monday evening near the San Francisco Civic Center, officials said.

The mob robbery occurred about 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of Market and McAllister streets when the victim, identified as a 27-year-old man, boarded a Muni bus and got into a verbal altercation with one of the suspects, said Officer Robert Rueca of the San Francisco Police Department.

The man then got off the bus and boarded another to avoid conflict, but ten people, including the one involved in the argument, followed him, Rueca added.

Once on the bus, the suspects surrounded the man and “bum-rushed” him, stealing his cell phone before fleeing, Rueca said.

No arrests have been made. At least one of the thieves was described as an 18-year-old man, and the others range in age from 15 to 25, Rueca added.

Keep reading…