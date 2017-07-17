CAIR last seen nodding in approval.

Via Daily Caller:

A Wisconsin university announced Monday that it will cover costs for its faculty to attend an anti-Islamophobia workshop, and will offer a graduate credit for attendees that also submit a written assignment.

Marquette University will pay the $30 registration fee for faculty that choose to attend “Overcoming Islamophobia: Creating a Positive Classroom Culture,” hosted at Alverno College in August. The fee will also cover lunch at the Islamic Society of Milwaukee.

The event is co-sponsored by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Alverno College, the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition and the Islamic Society of Milwaukee. Marquette University will grant attendees that submit a written assignment pertaining to Islamophobia an Alverno graduate credit.

“Many recent polls have shown an upsurge of hate crimes against Muslims and Muslim institutions since the beginning of the presidential campaign, and again after the president took office and launched (now three) variations of the Muslim ban that he promised on the campaign trail,” Janan Najeeb, president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, told The Daily Caller News Foundation.