A recent review from USA Today for the movie “Dunkirk” pointed out that some fans might not be pleased with the lack of women and black people in the film.

The review is titled, “Christopher Nolan’s excellent Dunkirk explores heroism in innovative fashion,” and is written by Brian Truitt.

It’s worth noting the review of Christopher Nolan’s epic World War II film as a whole is incredibly glowing, but one part is certainly causing some people to raise their eyebrows.

The review read in part:

The trio of timelines can be jarring as you figure out how they all fit, and the fact that there are only a couple of women and no lead actors of color may rub some the wrong way. Still, Nolan’s feat is undeniable: He’s made an immersive war movie that celebrates the good of mankind while also making it clear that no victory is without sacrifice.

Naturally in 2017 it’s borderline impossible to make a movie — even one based on a true story — without getting hammered if the cast isn’t insanely diverse.

