Just like Occupy, the ‘Women’s March’ was pitched as a broad-based movement but was really just another vehicle for radicals to repackage themselves and pitch to another demographic. All the organizers are far left.

Via Daily Caller:

Three prominent Democratic senators declined to withdraw their support for Women’s March after the organization declared support for Assata Shakur, a convicted cop-killer and domestic terrorist on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Sens. Kamala Harris, Dianne Feinstein and Kirsten Gillibrand have all been enthusiastic supporters of Women’s March. As reported by The Daily Caller, the organization declared its support over the weekend for Shakur, who fled to Cuba after escaping from the prison where she was serving a life sentence. Shakur, Women’s March said, is a “sign of resistance.” (RELATED: Women’s March Praises Cop-Killing Terrorist As ‘Sign Of Resistance’)

Women’s March responded to criticisms over the statement by re-affirming their support for Shakur, while claiming to be a “nonviolent movement” that doesn’t necessarily endorse all of Shakur’s actions. (Notably, the group declined to say that anything Shakur did was wrong.)

