But they already appear not to have the votes for it, so this is just an exercise.

Via NY Post:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly said Tuesday that he will hold a vote to repeal ObamaCare next week — even though it appears he doesn’t have enough support for the measure.

The repeal vote would take place early next week and came “at the request of the president and vice president,” according to Politico.

The vote is intended to put senators on the record with their lack of support, the newspaper said.

McConnell came up with the repeal-only measure late Monday when the Senate’s “repeal and replace” bill collapsed.

Three Republican senators came out Tuesday and said they will not support McConnell’s Plan B measure — leaving it with insufficient support to pass.