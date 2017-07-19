Chick-fil-A is just a phenomenal company.

Via Guide Live:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jessie Guajardo and a couple of fellow soldiers were spitballing ideas on how to make the chicken tenders they’re being served while on deployment in Iraq more edible.

They couldn’t order bottles of sauce because of the refrigeration issue. They’d have to use the whole bottle, and that’s wasteful. Then, someone mentioned Chick-fil-A.

Growing up in Flower Mound, Guajardo knew all about Chick-fil-A and its individually packaged sauces. So, Guajardo took a shot in the dark. He fired off a Facebook message to the Chick-fil-A in his hometown.

Two weeks later, Guajardo checked his mail. To his delight — and to the delight of his fellow soldiers who were enduring overcooked and bland chicken tenders every Sunday night — the day’s delivery included two boxes full of packaged sauces from the Flower Mound Chick-fil-A.

