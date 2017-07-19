Here’s a picture of the scene for the super-secret private meeting:

What was the meeting? They were at the dinner with 80 other leaders. Spouses are seated separately. So Melania was seated next to Putin, while Trump was seated several seats away. After the dinner, when he went to join Melania, he spoke to Putin. Big secret meeting. So insane.

Via The Hill:

The White House confirmed that Trump and Putin spoke at a dinner for G-20 leaders and their spouses. But a White House official appeared to dispute that the discussion lasted an hour, saying the two only spoke “briefly” near the end of the dinner.

“There was no ‘second meeting’ between President Trump and President Putin, just a brief conversation at the end of a dinner,” the official said. “The insinuation that the White House has tried to ‘hide’ a second meeting is false, malicious and absurd.”

The White House said the two men used the Russian translator to converse because the American translator accompanying President Trump spoke Japanese.