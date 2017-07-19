Sanctuary cities are going to be very unhappy: lots of agents and grants pulled. Perhaps it might even precipitate them to do the right thing? I wouldn’t count on it, though…

Via The Hill:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Thomas Homan on Tuesday said he plans to further crack down on undocumented immigrants by sending more resources and agents to sanctuary cities.

Homan told Washington Examiner on Tuesday that he plans to address “ludicrous” sanctuary cities.

“In the America I grew up in, cities didn’t shield people who violated the law,” Homan told the publication. “What I want to get is a clear understanding from everybody, from the congressmen to the politicians to law enforcement to those who enter the country illegally, that ICE is open for business.”

“We’re going to enforce the laws on the books without apology, we’ll continue to prioritize what we do,” Homan continued. “But it’s not OK to violate the laws of this country anymore, you’re going to be held accountable.”

During his interview with the Examiner, Homan also praised the Trump administration, saying it has “taken the handcuffs off law enforcement,” allowing them to address immigration more thoroughly.

