Mindless opposition to Trump isn’t a platform.

Via NTK:

After a bruising 2016 primary and bitterly disappointing defeats in the general election, the Democratic Party is in search of a new message and messengers.

But while the party’s elderly leaders sort that out, they have a more pressing issue at hand: the majority of voters in America believe Democrats don’t stand for anything:

Whatever Trump’s struggles, the poll shows clear risks of Democrats’ opposition to Trump. Some 37 percent say the party currently stands for something, while 52 percent say it mainly stands against Trump. Even among Democrats, over one-quarter say their party primarily stands in opposition to Trump rather than for their own agenda.