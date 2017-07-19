Seattle is run by socialists. Literally. All the high earners should just leave and watch what happens to their tax base then…

Republicans in Washington state are calling for “civil disobedience” in response to a recently passed income tax measure targeting high-income earners living in the city of Seattle.

The Washington State Republican Party is encouraging Seattle residents to refuse paying the newly passed income tax on the grounds that the tax is illegal, Fox News reported Tuesday.

The tax measure would require residents to pay a 2.25 percent tax if they are a single filer and make more than $250,000 annually, or if they file jointly and make more than $500,000.

The tax was passed by the Seattle City Council but critics and analysts say it was passed in defiance of state law.

“This law is unconstitutional, illegal, and against the voter’s will expressed nine times at the ballot box and it deserves nothing less than civil disobedience – that is, refusal to comply, file or pay,” the Washington State Republican Party said in a written statement.

