How dare they act like… kids!

Via Express:

Barbaric ISIS jihadis have flogged a group of teenagers as punishment for playing football, it has been revealed.

The teenagers, members of the so-called “cubs of the caliphate” received 20 lashes, while the one who decided to start the game received 50 thrashes of the whip.

Their cruel punishment was handed down after the young boys left the line of duty in Hawija, Kirkuk to have a quick kick about.

Football is banned under the cruel regime of ISIS, just one of the many restrictions the terror tyrants place on the day to day lives of their captive citizens.