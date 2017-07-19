They’re hoping that will remove him from British control.

Via Daily Mail:

Charlie Gard has been given legal and permanent residence in the US by Congress in order to allow him to fly to America for treatment.

Jeff Fortenberry, Republican U.S. Representative for Nebraska, tweeted: ‘We just passed amendment that grants permanent resident status to #CharlieGard and family so Charlie can get the medical treatment he needs.’

It is the latest move by US lawmakers who are determined to keep up the pressure on Great Ormond Street doctors in the on-going international political row over the 11-month-old’s medical care.

