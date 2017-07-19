And in North Korea, theft and prostitution are probably necessary to live.

Kim Jong-un’s firing squad carries out public executions in school yards as punishment for theft, prostitution and watching South Korean television, defectors have revealed.

Witnesses claim North Korean guards sometimes beat their victims to death because ‘some crimes were considered not worth wasting bullets on’.

Executions also take place in marketplaces and on riverbanks for crimes as petty as stealing rice and copper, according to The Transitional Justice Working Group (TJWG) based in Seoul.

