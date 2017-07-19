Huntsman should have no trouble getting confirmed.

Via The Hill:

President Trump on Tuesday announced his intent to nominate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman (R) to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Russia.

“Governor Jon Huntsman has had a distinguished career as a politician, diplomat, and businessman,” the White House said in a press release.

“His robust record of public service includes service as U.S. Ambassador to China and to Singapore, Deputy United States Trade Representative, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Trade Development. He was also twice elected Governor of Utah.”

The nomination of Huntsman to the diplomatic post had been a rumored possibility through most of Trump’s time in office.

