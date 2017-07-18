Beautiful!

Via Fox News:

When members of the Wildwood, N.J., community heard that Ethan Kranig, a sick 9-year-old who always wanted to be a police officer was planning on visiting their beach town, locals pulled out all the stops.

Kranig from Prescott, Wis., who was diagnosed with the rare disease ectrodactyly ectodermal dysplasia, was officially sworn-in Monday as an honorary police officer with the Wildwood Police Department.

Police Chief Robert Regalbuto gave Kranig the oath of office and was touched by the emotional event.

Regalbuto said he’s seen “nothing like this before… and I’ve been with the department for 28 years.”

A Wildwood resident, Christine Six Brown, helped to coordinate Kranig’s trip, but it was John Lynch, a local who works with the city’s tourism department and is known for giving back to the community, who spearheaded the event.

