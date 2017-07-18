She did that because he was defending Ayaan Hirsi Ali and that didn’t sit well with Sarsour who said Ayaan’s vagina should be taken away.

Via Daily Caller:

Left-wing activist and Woman’s March organizer Linda Sarsour accused CNN anchor Jake Tapper of being a member of the alt-right, a small white nationalist faction on the far-right.

Tapper called out Women’s March and Sarsour after the organization expressed its support for convicted cop-killer and domestic terrorist Assata Shakur. Tapper also referenced “ugly sentiments” from Sarsour and recent anti-Semitic statements made by a Chicago-based LGBT activist group.

Sarsour responded by saying that Tapper has joined “the ranks of the alt-right to target me online.” (There is no evidence to suggest that Tapper is a member of the alt-right.) “Welcome to the party,” she added.

