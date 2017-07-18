Coincidence? No.

Via NTK:

A new poll from Morning Consult will give Republican governors across the country a reason to smile on Tuesday morning: the 11 most popular governors in the U.S. are all Republicans.

Even better for Republicans: four of those 11 governors are leading states that Hillary Clinton won in 2016 (in bold below).

#1: Charlie Baker (R-MA): 71% approval, 17% disapproval

#2: Larry Hogan (R-MD): 68% approval, 16% disapproval

#3: Matt Mead (R-WY): 67% approval, 15% disapproval

#4: Doug Burgum (R-ND): 66% approval, 15% disapproval

#5: Dennis Daugaard (R-SD): 65% approval, 25% disapproval

#6: Kay Ivey (R-AL): 64% approval, 13% disapproval

#7: Brian Sandoval (R-NV): 62% approval, 21% disapproval

#8: Phil Scott (R-VT): 62% approval, 23% disapproval

#9: Gary Herbert (R-UT): 61% approval, 28% disapproval

#10 (tie): Bill Haslam (R-TN): 60% approval, 23% disapproval

#10 (tie): Asa Hutchinson (R-AR): 60% approval, 23% disapproval

Three of those four Clinton states – Massachusetts, Maryland, and Vermont – are deep-blue states that have picked Democrats for president for years.