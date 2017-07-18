Wow, some MSM actually recognizing that radicals are radicals? Who’d a thunk? Jake Tapper being considered alt-right is hilarious.

Via Daily Caller:

CNN anchor Jake Tapper slammed the silence from “progressives” that refused to condemn the Women’s March tweeting out support of a cop killer Tuesday.

The Women’s March honored cop-killer Assata Shakur on Monday by tweeting out a birthday wish for her. Tapper criticized the left for not speaking up about the organization honoring Shakur, or for past comments made by Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour.

“Shakur is a cop-killer fugitive in Cuba. This, ugly sentiments from @lsarsour & @dykemarchchi …Any progressives out there condemning this?” Tapper tweeted, also criticizing the left’s silence on the Dyke March banning Jewish pride flags.

The Women’s March doubled down on their support of Shakur Monday after facing outrage over social media. The group said that, while they don’t support Shakur’s violent methods, it views Shakur as a “feminist figure” for trying to fight the sexism in the Black Liberation Movement.

