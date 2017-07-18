Good Samaritans taking their find to the police.

Two people are in critical condition after a bomb went off inside a pickup truck in Winnipeg on the weekend, setting ablaze the vehicle and four occupants, police said.

A man, 27, and woman, 20, are fighting for their lives in hospital. A man, 22, and a boy, 17, were treated for serious injuries, including severe burns.

The explosion happened around 11:15 p.m. CT Saturday in the city’s Brooklands neighbourhood. Immediately afterwards, the truck drove into a fire hydrant at the intersection of Gallagher Avenue West and Midmar Avenue.

The improvised explosive device was in a bag inside the cab of the truck when it accidentally went off, Winnipeg Police Service spokesman Const. Rob Carver said Tuesday.

“The four victims who were injured were not intended victims,” he said.

Carver said he was unable to provide specific answers because of the ongoing investigation. He noted, however, the bag was brought to a 7–Eleven parking lot at Gallagher and Keewatin Street by someone not connected to the four people from the truck.

That person left the bag to go inside the store and it was then picked up by the people from the truck, he said.

Nick Chastellaine, whose girlfriend was the one who took the bag, told CBC she intended to turn it over to police.

Chastellaine wasn’t in the truck, but his girlfriend, cousin and friend were three of the four occupants. He said he spoke to them afterward, and they told him they opened the bag to see if there was anything inside to identify the owner.

That’s when the bag burst into flames, he said.

