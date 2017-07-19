Charlotte is lost to the moonbats.

Via Charlotte Observer:

Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera drew the ire of the local Republican Party after she said that Republicans who support Trump should not leading local government.

“Republicans that are supporting Trump, they should have no place on city council whatsoever or in the mayor’s race,” Ajmera said on the news show Flashpoint on WCNC, which aired Sunday.

Ajmera, a Democrat, was appointed to the council in January to replace John Autry, who left council to join the N.C. General Assembly. Ajmera is running for one of four at-large seats this fall.[…]

Ajmera stood by her comments Tuesday.

“(Charlotte) rejected Trump in the 2016 elections,” she said. “So people are upset by what he represents. He values divisiveness. We can’t let that divide us as we tackle important issues like economic mobility and as we address the issues of last September.”

Keep reading…