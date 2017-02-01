Via Daily Mail:

A time capsule hidden inside a Sydney home 22 years ago predicted the rise of Islam would spark a ‘holy war’ and China would grow into a world economic superpower.

Tradesman Sasha Ilic found the typed letter sealed in protective plastic inside a wall cavity while renovating the bathroom of a Rozelle home in the city’s inner west.

‘Hello whoever you are,’ the letter read.

‘This letter was put into this stud wall on Easter Saturday, 15th April, 1995. It is pissing down and so a good day to be renovating.’

Written by Greg Wilkinson, who was aged 49 in 1995, the time capsule claimed Islam would prove to be the ‘next ideological problem’ and boasted that multicultural Australia would remain the ‘envy of the world, whatever happens’.

