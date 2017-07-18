The real Russia collusion story: for decades with leftists.

Via Newsbusters:

The liberal media would have you believe Russian involvement in the U.S. is new and tied solely to the Trump administration. But records from 2010 and 2011 reveal Russia may have funded U.S.-based environmental groups, 10 of which are also backed by liberal billionaire George Soros.

Republican Reps. Lamar Smith and Randy Weber sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on June 29, requesting he investigate allegations that Russia has financially backed anti-fracking campaigns in the U.S. in an attempt to “safeguard the influence of the Russian oil and gas sector.” Smith and Weber are chairmen of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

“According to reports, entities connected to the Russian government are using a shell company registered in Bermuda, Klein LTD. (Klein), to funnel tens of millions of dollars to a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) private foundation, the Sea Change Foundation,” the letter stated.

Klein’s attorney denied the firm had any connection to the Russian government or Russian gas and oil interests in a June 11, 2017, email to The Washington Times.

