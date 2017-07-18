When it didn’t count, they could pass it. But they can’t have the courage to do an actual repeal now.

Via Daily Mail:

The Republican-led U.S. Senate’s chance for a quick vote on repealing the Obamacare law crashed and burned quickly on Tuesday, as three Republicans came out to oppose it.

The GOP holds 52 votes in the Senate, plus Vice President Mike Pence as a tiebreaker, meaning it can afford just two defections.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday morning that senators would vote within days on a plan to kill Obamacare that would give lawmakers a two year sunset period to figure out a replacement.

‘In the coming days,’ McConnell said on the Senate floor, ‘the Senate will take up and vote on a repeal of Obamacare combined with a stable, two-year transition period as we work toward patient-centered health care.’

Keep reading…