Not looking good so far for the cop in this case.

Via Daily Mail:

Mohamed Noor was in breach of his own police department’s strict bodycam rules when he opened fire and killed bride-to-be Justine Damond.

He now faces severe punishment, even if exonerated over the shooting, and could lose his job for not following the guidelines.

The 31-year-old officer knew he was compelled to switch on his body camera and record his interactions when answering a 911 call to reports of a sexual assault.

Department policy says it should be switched on for ‘any search’, and crucially, ‘prior to any use of force’.

But when he and his partner Matthew Harrity pulled their squad car up to an alley where Justine had reported hearing somebody being raped, neither turned the cameras on.

She was shot dead shortly after making the 911 call. Justine was gunned down by Noor from inside the squad car and the shooting has been described as a ‘homicide’ by the victim’s fiancé Don.

Keep reading…</blockquote>



