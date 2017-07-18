“Your paper’s new slogan may read Democracy Dies in Darkness. It should say Journalism Dies at the @washingtonpost” @stinchfield1776. #NRA pic.twitter.com/BmolBOQuX7
— NRATV (@NRATV) July 17, 2017
Boom! Nice job, NRA! You got their number!
The National Rifle Association lashed out at the Washington Post in an online video accusing the paper of championing the effort to take guns away from law-abiding Americans.
In the video message, Grant Stinchfield accused the paper of promoting a “radical agenda” and spreading lies about those who disagree.
He said the Post refuses to cover the “extremist beliefs of Carmen Perez [and] DeRay Mckesson” and the Democrats who refuse to condemn them.
“You people do more to damage our country with a keyboard than every NRA member combined has ever done with a firearm,” Stinchfield declared. “Your paper’s new slogan may read ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness.’ It should say ‘Journalism Dies at The Washington Post.'”