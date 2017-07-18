“Your paper’s new slogan may read Democracy Dies in Darkness. It should say Journalism Dies at the @washingtonpost ” @stinchfield1776 . #NRA pic.twitter.com/BmolBOQuX7

Boom! Nice job, NRA! You got their number!

Via Fox News Insider:

The National Rifle Association lashed out at the Washington Post in an online video accusing the paper of championing the effort to take guns away from law-abiding Americans.

In the video message, Grant Stinchfield accused the paper of promoting a “radical agenda” and spreading lies about those who disagree.

He said the Post refuses to cover the “extremist beliefs of Carmen Perez [and] DeRay Mckesson” and the Democrats who refuse to condemn them.

“You people do more to damage our country with a keyboard than every NRA member combined has ever done with a firearm,” Stinchfield declared. “Your paper’s new slogan may read ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness.’ It should say ‘Journalism Dies at The Washington Post.'”

