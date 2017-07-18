Information as to her requests about unmasking was unusual as there would be no usual reason for the UN Ambassador to be in the chain of intelligence. But obviously, they have some specific information that has prompted it.

Via Fox News:

Former Obama official Samantha Power, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has agreed to testify before the House intelligence committee as part of its Russia probe, Fox News has learned.

Power will join the roster of former Obama administration officials in testifying before the congressional panel as part of their probe into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign officials in the 2016 presidential election.

Some lawmakers also want to hear from Obama administration officials over their potential role in “unmasking” the identities of Trump associates from intelligence reports last year. Power and former national security adviser Susan Rice are among the former officials who could face such questions.

