They can’t praise him for helping get them past the issues in the visa process, they have to attack even if it’s untrue.

Via Daily Caller:

MSNBC’s Katy Tur incorrectly blamed Donald Trump’s travel ban for the visa problems an all-female Afghan robotics team recently dealt with while trying to enter the U.S. for a competition.

The team had their visas denied twice before Trump intervened and granted them entry so that they could attend a national robotics competition.

According to MSNBC anchor Katy Tur, however, the robotics team only had issues entering the country because of Trump’s travel ban.

“Among the teams [at the competition] are six girls from Afghanistan, who nearly didn’t make it after their visa applications were denied not once, but twice,” Tur stated during her show Monday before adding, “The travel ban, after all.”

