Anytime Al Gore doesn’t like where you’re at, you know that you’re in the right place.

Via Washington Examiner:

Former Vice President Al Gore is pessimistic President Trump will come around on climate issues.

During an appearance on the “Late Show” on Monday night, Gore told host Stephen Colbert he “thought there was a chance” Trump would “come to his senses” on climate issues.

“But I was wrong,” Gore said, citing Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

“I worried that it would be a disastrous move. But immediately after that all the other countries in the world doubled down and said we’re going to do even more,” he added.

