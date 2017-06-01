Can the Dems really afford to be losing any more members?

Via Free Beacon:

The founder of an anti-President Donald Trump group told the Associated Press that Democrats “need to be talking about impeachment constantly” and added that elected party members who do not do so should leave.

“We need to be talking about impeachment constantly,” said Scott Dworkin, co-founder of the recently formed Democratic Coalition Against Trump.

He added on Twitter on July 9 that, “If you’re an elected Dem & you’re not talking impeachment or 25th amendment then find a new party.”

A spokesman for the Democratic Coalition Against Trump told the Washington Free Beacon that the group stands behind Dworkin’s statement and impeachment needs to remain a political option.

