People taking over the streets of Staten Island NYC 3 years after NYPD killed #EricGarner ! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/yoY0C9OvRV

Unreal. Absolutely unreal.

Via Daily Caller:

New Yorkers chanted “fuck pigs” as they took to the streets Monday night to protest the death of Eric Garner, a black man who died in police custody in New York July 17, 2014.

Protesters walked the streets of Staten Island to commemorate the third year anniversary of Garner’s death. They marched the streets chanting Garner’s name with one protester calling out “no more comrades in jail!”

Protesters also shouted “fuck pigs” repeatedly. “No more choke-hold murders,” a protester chanted. Police officers trailed behind the protesters, presumably to make sure the march remained safe.

Keep reading…