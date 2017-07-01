ISIS should be destroyed.

Via The Sun:

A CHILLING document found in the liberated Iraqi city of Mosul claims to reveal how ISIS bosses organised and controlled the selling of captured woman as sex slaves.

The “bill of sale” – signed with fingerprints by the buyer and seller to authenticate the deal – describes the woman in stark, matter of fact terms as “20-years-old, physically fit with brown eyes” and bearing price of $1,500 or around £1,145.

It claims the man accused of selling the woman was a slave was called Abu Zubair and the buyer was named as Abu Monem.

The document was found circulating on social media, though its authenticity could not be independently verified.

Most of the people traded by the terror group are from the Yazidi minority group – classed as citizens without rights due to their alleged anti-Islamic beliefs.

And disturbing facts are emerging from ISIS-controlled areas about the trade in Yazidi children.

