Via American Mirror:

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich issued a dire warning to Republicans on Monday: Improve the economy or face cataclysmic losses in 2018.

How bad? Nancy Pelosi would return to the Speaker’s chair.

During an appearance on Fox News, Gingrich urged Republicans to focus on economic growth.

“They have got to pass by Thanksgiving, and get signed into law, by Thanksgiving, a very large tax cut, retroactively designed back to January 1 to make sure that we have enough economic growth in 2018. That Republicans can run as the party of prosperity, of jobs, of higher take home pay, and of economic growth,” Gingrich said.

He said the “highest focus” should be getting the tax bill passed.

