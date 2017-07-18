Grade inflation. People getting “A” while knowing much less.

Via Daily Mail:

American high schoolers are now bringing home more report cards with A grades, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready for college.

A new study has found that while the rate of A averages has risen dramatically, SAT scores have only fallen.

This leads researchers Michael Hurwitz, of the College Board, and Jason Lee, a doctoral student at the University of Georgia, to believe that high school grades are being inflated.

The data, which comes from the Education Department and surveys the College Board conducts with students who take the SAT, shows that the number of A students has risen astronomically since 1998.

